The Paris Planning and Development Commission voted in favor of a replat in the 800 block of Northeast Loop 286 Monday night.
A local developer owns several lots at the corner of the Loop and Stillhouse Road and proposed to expand Lot 3 to accommodate a driveway with the Texas Department of Transportation’s approval, city engineer Carla Eastman said. The commission voted to approve the proposal.
