Grocery chains are giving extra compensation to workers for their long hours of work.
Brookshire’s and Walmart are among many stores that have already implemented temporary raises and bonuses to help workers through this crisis. Brookshire’s has hired over 200 new employees company-wide for it to help with restocking shelves and customer service.
Walmart has temporarily waived its attendance occurrence policy through the end of April, according to a statement released by the company.
Brookshire’s employees have received bonuses including $1 added to their hourly wage and a waived copay for health care visits. Walmart employees have also received a bonus and are eligible for up to two weeks of paid time off if they contract the virus, according to the company’s statement.
To combat the spread of the virus, workers for both retailers are encouraged not to come to work if they are sick and they can wear protective gear such as masks and gloves while working.
“We take our employees’ temperatures every day to make sure they aren’t showing any flu-like symptoms and to minimize any potential risks,” said Rosemary Jones, Brookshire’s executive vice chief people officer. “Employees’ morale is tremendous. They are looking at this as an opportunity to give back to their community.”
Although employees are being appreciated for their work, there is still worry that other retailers won’t properly compensate workers during this time of crisis. The Texas Tribune reported that Ricky Burris, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1000, North Texas’ grocery workers union, sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott last week asking him to issue an executive order to recognize Texas grocery, retail and food processing workers as first responders, moves Vermont and Minnesota have taken.
“This will ensure that our members can continue to serve their communities without having to choose between their health and their paycheck,’” Burris wrote in the letter.
If workers are recognized as first responders, they will be eligible for government benefits such as priority child care and increased access to testing and protective gear.
