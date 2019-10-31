Artist Andrea Doss will be leading a painting workshop at Valley of the Caddo museum Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch provided. This workshop will be for children ages 8 to 14. The cost is $30 per student, including supplies, and checks can be made payable to Andrea Doss.
The workshop is limited to 15 students, with reservations and advance payment required. Call the museum to make a reservation, (903) 905-4099, or go by 1115 Bonham St. in Paris.
