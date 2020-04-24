William Gerald (Jerry) Black, 77, of Brookston, Texas, passed away on April 20, 2020, at Medical City Dallas in Dallas, Texas.
Jerry was born on Sept. 7, 1942 to James and Lorayne Rives Black in Paris, Texas.
He married Sandra (Ingram) on Nov. 24, 1962 at Immanuel Baptist Church, in Paris, Texas. He lost his precious wife Sandra in 1985 and continued to love her until his last day.
Jerry loved sports and he played basketball at West Lamar High School where he graduated with honors. Jerry worked as a machinist at B&W for 33 and a half years. He enjoyed any kind of family time including camping every summer at Pine Creek and fishing. Jerry was a fan of classic 80's rock music such as ACDC and Metallica. He journeyed many miles to watch his kids and grandkids participate in sports and many other activities.
He is survived by three children, Pam and husband, Shannon Davis, of Houston Texas, Keith and wife, Janee’ Black, of Blossom, Texas and Kevin and wife, Brenda Black, of Blossom Texas; six grandchildren, Sarah Davis, Kaitlyn Davis, Kenzie Jackson, James Black, Makayla Black and William Black; and three siblings, Mike Black, John Black and Alice Black. He was also blessed with 10 nieces and nephews, Kim Day, Kyle Black, Chad Ghiron, Kristen Brabant, Sean Black, Shelley Black, Robert Mahan, Autumn Black-Kennedy, Charles Ed Jones and Robin Mahan-Montgomery. Jerry also had many treasured great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Pat Mahan and James (Jimmy) Black.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements were by Roden Pryor Funeral Home. An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.