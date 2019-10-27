Valerie Vanderburg is a current patient at Texas Oncology–Paris and a quality coordinator at Turner Industries in Paris. Her co-workers, inspired by her cancer journey, decided to donate funds to Texas Oncology Foundation in her honor.
Turner Industries, along with help from Southern Vending who donated chips and drinks, had an employee lunch to raise funds, selling hot dogs and T-shirts to employees. Turner, one of the leading employers in the Northeast Texas Area, presented Texas Oncology Paris with a check of $1,532.81 — the total that employees had collected for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Texas Oncology Foundation is dedicated to providing support to cancer patients in the communities where they live, work and receive treatment. Texas Oncology Foundation develops and supports programs that offer hope and encouragement to cancer patients and their loved ones through:
Patient financial assistance
Patient support and survivorship groups
Patient and caregiver education
Providing connections to existing local support services
Supporting cancer research
It is incredibly important to Turner that the funds remain local, according to employees. The funds from Turner, at the company’s request, will be reserved specifically for Paris patients and families.
