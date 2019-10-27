Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!

Well, it will be when the patchy fog lifts. That will leave us with a sunny Sunday. The forecast high is 74, and winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Get out and enjoy it - Sunday and Monday are likely to be the last nice days we have this week. 

Tonight will be clear with a low around 50. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 72. But a cold front is expected to push through the area ahead of an upper low that stands a 30% chance of bringing showers and thunderstorms Monday night. The low will be around 47.

Rain chances will increase through Wednesday, which now has an 80% chance for showers. Rain chances may fall off by Friday to give the Red River Valley a sunny start to next weekend.

With chilly, rainy weather on the way, there's no better way to make this a great Sunday than to get out into your community and enjoy the sunshine

Winter Outlook.jpg

The upcoming winter is expected to be warmer than normal overall but with wide fluctuations in temperature. With neither El Nino nor La Nina, extreme arctic outbreaks are more likely to occur. Below normal precipitation is expected this winter, with persisting or worsening drought conditions. However, there are many factors other than El Nino and La Nina that can affect our weather during the winter. But since these features can't be predicted very well beyond a couple of weeks, they are not considered for seasonal outlooks.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

