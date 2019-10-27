Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Well, it will be when the patchy fog lifts. That will leave us with a sunny Sunday. The forecast high is 74, and winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph.
Get out and enjoy it - Sunday and Monday are likely to be the last nice days we have this week.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 50. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 72. But a cold front is expected to push through the area ahead of an upper low that stands a 30% chance of bringing showers and thunderstorms Monday night. The low will be around 47.
Rain chances will increase through Wednesday, which now has an 80% chance for showers. Rain chances may fall off by Friday to give the Red River Valley a sunny start to next weekend.
With chilly, rainy weather on the way, there's no better way to make this a great Sunday than to get out into your community and enjoy the sunshine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.