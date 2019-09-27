Good morning, Red River Valley!
We've had a run of cloudy mornings and bouts of rain, but that should be ending today. Meteorologists are expecting a sunny, 91-degree day with south winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20. Those winds will come off a northward surge of Gulf moisture that is likely to bring isolated showers to counties south of our area while leaving the rest us hot and muggy.
Fairgoers will appreciate the dry weather, but they'll need to remember to stay hydrated as the unseasonably warm weather does not appear to be going anywhere for the weekend. Even under a mostly cloudy sky and with a 10 to 15 mph breeze, Saturday's and Sunday's high are forecast at 89 degrees.
Get on out there and enjoy your Friday! Have fun at the fair, and remember to stay hydrated!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.