It is the season of giving, and people can take part in giving with Brookshire’s 38th annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive, which recently got underway.
Through the food drive, people can purchase pre-bagged grab bags of food for $5, and then drop those off at a collection spot in the store. People will also be able to donate non-perishable food items or make monetary donations as well.
Customers who take part in the drive will be able to benefit as well. For every $5 scan coupon donation made, customers can receive a receipt print coupon for $5 off their next purchase of at least $35 at the grocery store.
Money raised through donations will go entirely to purchasing more food to be donated, assistant store manager John Nunez said.
Last year, the food drive was able to feed roughly 1,000 people, Nunez said.
“This is our way of giving back to the community and doing our part to try and help as many people as possible,” he said.
