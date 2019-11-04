Good Monday morning, Red River Valley!
A partly sunny day lies ahead, with a high near 70. We have increasing moisture coming in from the west off the Pacific, and that will likely thin out a bit this afternoon as a weak cold front sags south across the western counties along the Red River. The air behind the front isn't "terribly cold," according to the National Weather Service, but it'll be enough to bring the overnight low to about 52.
There is a slight chance for showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., although that's entirely dependent on whether the moisture will be available when another mid-level disturbance passes through. We'll see a steady 20% to 30% chance of showers through Wednesday night, when the chance jumps to 60% and up higher to 90% on Thursday when a cold front will collide with the subtropical jet stream in our region.
It might be Monday, but put on a happy face and make it your best!
