A partly sunny day lies ahead, with a high near 70. We have increasing moisture coming in from the west off the Pacific, and that will likely thin out a bit this afternoon as a weak cold front sags south across the western counties along the Red River. The air behind the front isn't "terribly cold," according to the National Weather Service, but it'll be enough to bring the overnight low to about 52. 

A warm front will move through the area Monday with isolated showers possible Monday night across East Texas. Isolated showers and storms are possible across all of North and Central Texas Tuesday. More widespread rain and storms are expected Wednesday night and Thursday along with a strong cold front moving through Thursday. Pleasant weather is on tap for next Friday and next weekend.

There is a slight chance for showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., although that's entirely dependent on whether the moisture will be available when another mid-level disturbance passes through. We'll see a steady 20% to 30% chance of showers through Wednesday night, when the chance jumps to 60% and up higher to 90% on Thursday when a cold front will collide with the subtropical jet stream in our region.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News.

