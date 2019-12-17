There are always plenty of questions about how our Red River Valley Athlete of the Week poll and system works. How do players get nominated? How do you vote? What is based off of? Here are the answers you may be looking for.
The RRV Athlete of the Week poll is set up by yours truly each Monday morning. I set the poll to be free for all to access and go live between 10:30 to 11 a.m. each Monday morning while school is in session.
I am also the person who chooses players to be nominated for RRV Athlete of the Week, not the coaches. I base my selections off of statistics. For the players I choose from each school, the statistics are based off the players’ performance(s) for the previous week of the poll. For example, if a player participates in a basketball tournament running from Thursday through Saturday and they also play a regular season game the preceding Tuesday, all of those statistics are considered in who I choose.
With more than 10 schools to cover and numerous sporting teams on the boys and girls side, it is challenging to recognize every individual athlete. However, I do my best to either alternate or select both boy and girl athletes from a school as fairly as possible.
Only one athlete can be selected per school, so for example, I could not select a North Lamar baseball player and a North Lamar girls basketball player on the same poll. To be fair, I keep it one athlete per school.
Some of the challenges I encounter include not having a photo for a certain athlete. I like to nominate new players with impressive stats, but we do have limited resources, so sending in a headshot of a player wouldn’t hurt, and could help me make a decision on athlete of the week.
Even if games aren’t reported in the paper due to limited space, I look through all statistics reported to me to have an idea of what is happening in the local sporting world, and to help me select players to put on the poll.
Please feel free to get in touch with me if you have any further questions.
Geoff Heppes is the sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.