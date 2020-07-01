At 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 900 block of North Main Street, where someone had broken the glass out of the front door to the business and had stolen a cash register lock box and another small lock box. The incident is under investigation.
Police arrest man on Fannin County felony warrant
Paris Police arrested Patrick Allen Phillips, 30, of Henderson, at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday on a Fannin County felony motion to adjudicate warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
Phillips was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested seven people Tuesday.
