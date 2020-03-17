Betty Skeen Thompson, 93, of Lake Creek, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020.
She was born on March 30, 1926, in Mt. Joy, Texas.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at New Hope Church Family Center, Cooper, Texas. The family will receive friends at the family center one hour before services. Bro. Dean Eudy and Bro. Stacy Smith will officiate.
Betty was the daughter of the late Roy Penn and Jewel Stanley Skeen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Vernon Pierce Thompson; four sisters, Thalia McCarter, Thelia Jones, Patsy Edmonds and Margaret Harcrow, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Annette Dunn and husband, Winford, of Texarkana; one son, Gary P. Thompson and wife, Judy of Cooper; four grandchildren, Laura Jenkins, Greg Davis and wife, Lee, Duane Thompson, Geoffrey Thompson and wife, Cara; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers are Greg Davis, Duane Thompson, Geoffrey Thompson, Drew Davis, Jesse Jenkins and Skip McCarter.
Betty graduated from Enloe High School in 1944. She loved golf, fishing, being outside and spending time with family and friends. She never met a stranger and enjoyed life to its fullest. She worked 35 years at Vassarette and 22 years with Bealls in Paris, Texas.
At the family’s request, memorials may be directed to either New Hope Church, 1301 SW 8th Street, Cooper, TX 75432 or Hardy Memorial UMC Children’s Ministry, 6203 North Kings Highway, Texarkana, TX 75503.
Services are entrusted to Delta Funeral Home, Cooper.
