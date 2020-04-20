Tommy Edward Canida, 75, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
A graveside service has been set for Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery, with the Rev. Allen McCool officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in accordance with the COVID 19 guidelines.
Tommy was born in Petty, Texas on Feb. 19, 1945, to Velmar and Lillie Mae Canida.
He married Donna Mullens on March 5, 1966. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; children, Theresa Alewine, Linda Lloyd, Tonya Haskell and spouse, C.D., Mark Canida and spouse, Janice, Kristi Taylor and fiancé, Charles Massey; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, J.D. Canida; sisters, Dorothy Onieda Moore and Doris Barnes.
Honorary Pallbearers will be, Brandon Highlander, Brian Welch, Kenneth Robinson, Donnie Berry, Earl Filkins, Dean Filkins, Charles Massey and Wayne Poole.
Online condolences may be sent to the Canida family at fry-gibbs.com.
