George Alvin Newberry went to rest on Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Newberry; his sons, Joseph Newberry and wife, Amber, Lesley Newberry and daughter, Holly Megason. He has six grandsons; six granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren; also two sisters; two brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; a sister; and his son.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. at his home.
