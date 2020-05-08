The early morning cold front and associated line of thunderstorms will exit the region before mid-day. Behind the cold front it will be cooler with highs ranging from the upper 60s in the north and west to the upper 70s in the southeast. It will also be breezy through the afternoon with northerly winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph possible. The clouds will gradually clear with mostly sunny skies across North & Central Texas in the afternoon.