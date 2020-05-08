Good morning, Red River Valley!
We are waking up to the remnants of a strong thunderstorm that brought some fairly strong winds through the area. A severe thunderstorm watch issued around 4 a.m. was allowed to expire at 8 a.m., and that leaves us with a wind advisory in effect through 8 p.m.
All of that activity was sparked by a cold front coming in from the west that tracked along the Red River. As it moves on, it will leave cooler temps. Today will be cloudy through mid morning with a gradual clearing, but don't expect the high to get much above 69 degrees. Breezy will be the word for the day with a north wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.
Tonight will be chillier than it has been as the low sinks to 46 degrees. North winds are expected to continue at 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25.
All of this activity will be setting us up for a beautiful weekend. Saturday will be sunny with a high near 67. It'll still be breezy with east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. And Sunday will be sunny with a high near 73. Lows will be in the high 40s and low 50s through the weekend.
Enjoy the start of the weekend!
