Margaret Lucille Barton Smith, age 96, of Bogata, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Focused Care of Clarksville.
Mrs. Smith was born on March 16, 1923, in Deport, to Mack and Tommie Slaton Barton.
She enjoyed music and especially playing the piano and was a member of First Baptist Church, of Bogata.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Smith; and a sister, Dorothy Posey.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the “RR” Cowboy Church in Clarksville, with Jeff Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Bogata Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before service time at the church.
Pallbearers are S.J. Smith, Lindy Guest, Greg Guest, Eddy Castanada, Tim Belcher, Benny Crawford, Kenneth Williams and Billy Bellamy.
Survivors include her husband, of 72 years, James C. Smith, of Bogata; one son, Donnie Smith and wife, Shirley, of Bogata; one granddaughter, Dorie Roach and husband, Ike, of Bogata; and two great-granddaughters, Rylee and Ruby Roach.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Waterford Hospice and Lewis Home Health for their continued care.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.