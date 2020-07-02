Good morning, Red River Valley! 

A heat advisory remains in place for today through 7 p.m. as heat index values are expected to reach 107 degrees. Today will be partly sunny with a high near 94. Muggy conditions are expected as Gulf moisture rides in on south winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 77.

In the lead-up to the Independence Day weekend, Friday will toss us a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 94. Triple digit heat index values are expected to continue as that value gets near 102 degrees. Friday night will have a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 74. 

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and through nightfall across the Red River Valley and East Texas. A few strong storms possible with gusty outflow winds, lightning strikes, and brief torrential rainfall. Thunderstorms should mostly dissipate after sunset. It won't be a washout! Otherwise, be prepared for the mid-Summer heat. Drink plenty of fluids and stay weather aware. Heat index values will be 95 to 105 degrees, but fall into the 80s and lower 90s after sunset.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

