Good morning, Red River Valley!
A heat advisory remains in place for today through 7 p.m. as heat index values are expected to reach 107 degrees. Today will be partly sunny with a high near 94. Muggy conditions are expected as Gulf moisture rides in on south winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 77.
In the lead-up to the Independence Day weekend, Friday will toss us a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 94. Triple digit heat index values are expected to continue as that value gets near 102 degrees. Friday night will have a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 74.
Enjoy your Thursday!
