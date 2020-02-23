• The University of Texas at Tyler has named its honor students for the fall 2019 semester.
Local students on the president’s list include: Summer Andrews of Blossom, Kristen Hodges of Paris, Mason Remaley of Powderly, and Jaxon Hevron and Brooke Nichols of Reno.
Local students on the dean’s list include: Stephanie Fontenot of Blossom.
