Buford Glen McMikel, 68, of Deport, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home while surrounded by loved ones.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Pavilion of Highland Cemetery, in Deport, with the Rev. Daniel Hines officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Buford, the son of Elmer McMikel and Pearl Pyles McMikel, was born on Dec. 9, 1951, in Deport.
He graduated from Deport High School. His career spanned many years working at Merico Box, Campbell Soup and Kimberly-Clark. He then worked for McMikel Cabinets. Buford’s last employment was with the city of Deport.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Tommie Miller, Roberta Haire, John McMikel, Don McMikel, Charlie McMikel and Rickey McMikel; and his father-in-law, Bill Sugg.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Sugg McMikel, whom he married on April 7, 1971; two daughters, Tammy Filkins and husband, Rodney, of Deport and Tina Crain and husband, Mike, of Sumner; grandchildren, Dustin Elrod and wife, Brandi, Kimberly Elrod, Heath Elrod II, Jacy Ballard and husband, Robert, Skyler Crain, Savanna Bailey and husband, Anthony, and Katlyn Filkins; great-grandchildren, Easton Elrod, Ava Elrod, Emma Elrod, Heath Elrod III, Tyson George, Jason Rivard, Preston Rose, Gracelyn Bailey and Faith Ballard; his mother-in-law, Eunice Sugg, of Paris; siblings, Lonnie McMikel and wife, Beverly, of Paris, Janice Milligan and husband, Houston, of Graford and Jimmy McMikel and wife, Jackie, of Granby, Missouri; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Fred and Jo Cook, Ricky and Shirlene Harrell, Billy Sugg and Debbie McMikel; along with numerous nieces and nephews, including Tracy McMikel and Ashley Johnson.
