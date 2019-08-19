Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're going to start the work/school week off with a heat advisory for our five counties. For Delta, Fannin, Lamar and Red River counties, the advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. tonight. For Choctaw County, it's in effect from 1 to 9 p.m.
There's little chance of rain this week thanks to the stubborn high pressure system behind these high temps. Speaking of, today's forecast high is 97 with a heat index value of 105. Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low of 76.
Stay cool and hydrated, and check on neighbors. Have a great Monday!
