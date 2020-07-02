COOPER — The North Texas Food Bank will take another swing through Delta County on July 7.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Delta Hope House, in conjunction with the Dallas-area food bank, hand out kitted food boxes in a low-touch distribution model at the charity.
Delta Hope House is at 440 3rd St. SW in Cooper. Vehicles are asked to turn right off of West Terrell Avenue to reach the food pantry.
