Starting Aug. 1, Chisum ISD will begin sending letters to households in the district about the free and reduced-price meal benefits available to students, and any actions that must be taken to apply. Applications are available at the Chisum ISD offices at 3250 S. Church St.
Parents may determine eligibility for the program using the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines. Meal prices are reduced 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch. Foster children, migrant or homeless children or children from families with supplemental nutrition assistance programs, such as SNAP, qualify for free meals.
Parents who meet the federal requirements may submit their application for the meal program to Wanda Armstrong, child nutrition director. The application must include the names of all household members, current income and the last four digits and signature of the adult who signs the application. New applications are required for every school year.
For information, contact Armstrong at warmstrong@chisumisd.org or 903-737-2820.
