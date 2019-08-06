Police said they arrested two men on parole violation warrants on Monday.
Dion Daniel Wymore, 33, of Paris, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Main Street. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
David Keith Harrison, 50, of Pickton, was arrested at the Paris District Parole Office at 2:20 p.m. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Paris man arrested after harassment call
Officers said they arrested Tanner Judson Sheid at 7:31 p.m. Monday after they were dispatched to a harassment call in the 3100 block of Clarksville Street.
Police said they located 39-year-old Tanner Judson Sheid and knew he had outstanding warrants: two criminal mischiefs reported in May, where Sheid was accused of damaging a vehicle with a hammer. Police said Sheid also had two felony probation violation warrants for possession of a controlled substance and theft.
Sheid was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Man arrested for property theft
Paris police said they arrested Everett Henry Aker Jr., 60, on an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging him for property theft Monday.
Officers said Aker’s warrant was for theft more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, and his address showed he was homeless. He was arrested in the 400 block of 1st Street SW.
Aker was placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on bond totaling $20,000.
Police investigate business burglaries
Paris police said they responded to a burglary of a business where it was reported a suspect threw a brick through a window and took a small amount of cash.
The incident occurred in the 400 block of North Collegiate Drive at 6:20 a.m. Monday.
At 8:32 a.m. Monday, Paris police were called to a business burglary in the 300 block of 20th St. NE. A window was broken on the front of the building to gain entry, police said. Once inside, the cash register was damaged and an unknown amount of cash was stolen, officers said.
Both incidents are under investigation, police said.
Officers investigate vehicle theft, find car on FM 1498
Paris police said they are investigating a stolen car from the 2200 block of Church Street at 7:15 a.m. Monday.
A 2006 Red Nissan was reported as stolen. The owner said the car was taken from the driveway sometime during the night. The vehicle was later located on FM 1498, where the vehicle appeared to have run out of gas. The investigation continues.
Police: Game system stolen in home burglary
A burglary of a habitation in the 2900 block of Carson Lane. was reported to police at 10:04 p.m. Monday. The complainant believed the burglary possibly took place July 9, and that the burglar entered the residence and stole a gaming system.
The incident is under investigation, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 115 calls for service and arrested seven people Monday.
