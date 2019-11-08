Bulletin Board

TODAY
Marine Corps 244th Birthday Ball: 6 p.m., social/cocktail hour, 7 p.m., ceremony and dinner, tickets $30 per person, $60 per couple, Paris Country Club, 5335 FR 195, public invited especially military past and present, formal dress black tie/uniform prescribed. Guest speaker, County Judge Brandon Bell, call 903-652-5601.
SATURDAY
North Lamar High School Class of 1979 Reunion: Email NLHSCLASS79@gmail.com.
Warren Teague Post No. 199 American Legion: 8 to 10 a.m., veterans breakfast, no charges all veterans are invited, 124 Monroe St., Deport.
Biardstown Annual Barbecue: 5 to 8 p.m., Adults $11, child, $5.
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: 2 p.m. at Hugo Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Heritage Way, Hugo, Oklahoma. Speaker will be Donell Rogers of Muskogee, Oklahoma, on 202 changes to Medicare, Medicaid and Supplements.
SUNDAY
Sam Bell Maxey House: Free admission for veterans and active duty military personnel and their families recognizing Veterans Day.
Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Veterans Day Program: 1:20 p.m., Love Civic Center; music by Chisum High School Band; 2 p.m., program; keynote speaker, Retired United States Army Colonel Marshall Dougherty; Quilts of Valor presentation; commemorative coin presentation by RRVVM board with Chisum High School Band playing service anthems; Disabled American Veterans gun raffle drawing.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
