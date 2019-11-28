Good morning, Red River Valley!
If your plans for the Thanksgiving holiday include travel, be prepared for wet and messy conditions.
What rain is seen today will be scattered and isolated thanks to a stable airmass above North Texas, but warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico working to stave off the dangerous wintry conditions north of the region will bring unsettled southwest flow, the National Weather Service said. In layman’s terms, chances are pretty good — about 70% — for storms that will focus on areas west of Interstate 35 and north of Interstate 20 through early this afternoon.
“I must stress it won’t rain the entire time continuously, but will be frequent enough across areas from DFW, north and west to make for wet, cool and messy driving conditions for holiday travel to see loved ones,” National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Stalley wrote in forecast discussion. “We should see a break in precipitation later in the day and through the evening as we remain in between mid-level impulses racing through the fast southwest flow overhead. Northeast low-level wind fields, abundant cloud cover and occasional shower activity will help to keep temperatures from seeing much of a warm up from a chilly start to the holiday.”
Today will start out at about 41 degrees, and expectations are the high won’t get much above 46.
The cold front responsible for today’s cooler temps is part of a system wreaking havoc on holiday travel plans nationwide. Storms packing heavy snow and high winds whipped through Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska on a march into the upper Midwest. The storm that left at least one person dead was expected to push eastward into South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, while a “bomb cyclone” weather phenomenon was expected to simultaneously topple trees, knock out power and dump snow as it rolled into California and Oregon.
The one-two punch made for a double whammy of early wintry weather that threatened to scramble plans for millions of people nationwide during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.
Travel here won’t be nearly as impacted, though today’s weather is a precursor for potentially severe thunderstorms later Friday and into Saturday, the National Weather Service predicts.
Those storms will be triggered by an advancing cold front from the Rockies and a warm front from the region’s southeast, and they will carry a marginal risk for damaging winds and hail, according to the forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center. The chance for Friday showers is 70%, rising to an 80% chance of thunderstorms Friday night.
Temperatures will rebound somewhat Friday thanks to the warm front, rising to a tolerable 62 degrees. The overnight low will remain rather stable at 61 degrees thanks to cloud cover and winds from the west. That will allow for a fairly warm Saturday with a high of around 68 degrees as rain chances fall from 60% to a mere 20%.
That will hardly be the end of this roller coaster ride of high and low temperatures as a trailing cold front and colder airmass will arrive Saturday night, dropping the low again to about 41 and preventing Sunday’s high from rising above the low to mid-50s, despite ample sunshine, the National Weather Service forecasts.
