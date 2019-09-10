Carl Albert Oldham, of Powderly, Texas, passed from this life on Sept. 3, 2019, in Plano, Texas, at the age of 71.
Carl was born on July 13, 1948, in Antlers, Oklahoma, to Lester Marrs Oldham and Opal Truby Labor Oldham. He was the grandson of original Choctaw enrollee William Henry Labor.
He served in the US Army During Vietnam where he was in combat as an infantryman.
Carl was a person who everyone liked to be around. He was very outgoing and enjoyed playing pool, riding his trike with the love of his life, Debbie, making indian drawings and woodworking, going to sales and auctions and he had a great sense of humor. He was always for the underdog and would help anyone who he saw was in need.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Debbie and Brother Billy Harold Oldham.
He leaves behind a loving family that includes his children, Justin Mark Oldham and his wife, Monica, of Hardin, Texas, Lesley Matt Oldham and his wife, Sharon, of Winnie, Texas, Renee Michelle Rios and her husband, Oscar, of Giddings, Texas, Holly Nacole Oldham, Kailey Marie Oldham and Hailey Elaine Oldham, all of Waller County, Texas, Darla Henry, of Como, Texas, and Doug Lewis, of Artesia, New Mexico; grandchildren, Caleb Blaine Alvarez, Kiana Renee Rios, Mattison Henry, Matthew Henry, Morgan Lewis and Kyler Landrey Oldham; sister, Dolly Dale Oldham Orr, of Hempstead, Texas; and brother, Troy Lee Oldham, of Field Store, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Chapel on the Choctaw Nation Capitol Grounds, in Tuskahoma, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Choctaw Veterans Cemetery with military honors by the Choctaw Nation Honor Guard, under the Direction of Burkhart Funeral Service, of Antlers.
