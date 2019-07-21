Good and beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Today will be very similar to Friday and Saturday, that is hot and dry under sunny skies with a high near 93, but with a heat index value of about 98. Winds will be from the south 5 to 10 mph.
Choctaw County in Oklahoma will remain under a heat advisory, with today's in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. as the heat index value is expected to reach about 106 degrees.
Remember to stay cool and stay hydrated. Check on elderly family members and neighbors, and check on pets, too. Make sure they have enough water and plenty of shade. Reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or later in the evening.
Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 75 as the wind continues to come from the south at 5 to 10 mph.
A rare July cold front is expected to enter the area Monday, potentially sparking some scattered thunderstorms. With winds from the west and compressional warming ahead of the front, temperatures could be pushed a few degrees higher than the forecast high of 93. The main threat of any storms that manage to form is wind, meteorologists said in forecast discussion.
So with that, I bid you a happy day!
