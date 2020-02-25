Paris Junior College’s drama department continues its “Shipwrecked” theme when it presents its production of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” Thursday through Sunday on the Duane Allen stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater on campus.
Thought by experts to be the last play Shakespeare wrote alone, “The Tempest” begins with a shipwreck that strands a group of nobles and their retinue on a remote island. The island is home to the sorcerer Prospero, his daughter Miranda and two servants — the savage and monstrous Caliban and the airy spirit Ariel — as well as a number of fairies and ancient goddesses. A tale of magic, betrayal, revenge and family, this version of the play is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which every character in the cast is a survivor with much to gain or lose during their adventures on the island.
“We didn’t want to do this the traditional way,” director and drama instructor Will Walker said. “We changed the genders of some of the characters, which changed some of the dynamics between characters, added some sword-fights and more magic and set it in a post-apocalyptic world. The cast spent a lot of time talking about the relationships and recreating a society and building a history for these characters. It’s been interesting and a lot of fun.”
Freshman Annabel Doss, who plays Ariel, said the hardest part of this production was “deciphering the lines and what the words mean and how to say them.” Annabel, 17, is joined on stage by two family members, her father, Frederick, and her sister, Ella.
“We did a lot of table work on this script,” drama instructor Robyn Huinzinga said. “We did a lot of studying on the ideas of fashioning a society and a government after the end of the world. The cast also had a lot of input into their own costumes for this show.”
Huinzinga said the idea of building each year’s slate of plays around a theme gives a focus to each production and allows students from departments across the campus to get involved.
“The English department may choose to tailor its reading to the year’s theme, and one of next year’s shows, ‘1776,’ we hope, will get the history department involved. Another of next year’s shows, ‘Shining Lives,’ revolves around watches and clock making, and we hope to get the horology students involved in the process,” she said.
“The Tempest” is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for children under 18, $5 with the donation of a new children’s or young adult/teen book for area charities, and free for those with a current Paris Junior College ID.
The cast includes Dana Stowell, Chaston Tomlin, Austen Naron, Huizinga, Grace Marie Hignight, Annabel Doss, Frederic Doss, Lucas Rolf, Lisa Martin, Brandon McCormick, Kaleb Speakman, Jimmie Sanders, Quinton Williams, Amber Nelms, Emelie DeKnight, Ella Doss, Molly Anne Law and Hannah England with Nelms, DeKnight, Sydnee Hawkins, William Wohlford, Ingeborg Hodge, Bodee Robinson, Jenifer Lester, Law, England, Andy Johnson, Deja Godwin and Edward Kelly as various other characters and performers.
In addition to Walker and Hunzinga, the crew is made up of cast members and also includes Giselle Benitez, Udanti Rendsland, Cameron Faires and Angelia and Tom Herndon.
