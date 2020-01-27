Jonathan Edward Smallwood, 35, was arrested at his home at 5:38 p.m. Saturday on numerous warrants, police said.
One Lamar County Sheriff’s Office warrant charged him with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram, and a second sheriff’s office warrant was a motion to revoke probation for possession of controlled substance of less than 1 gram.
Police said Smallwood gave officers a false name when they attempted to identify them. He was also charged with failing to identify.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. He was not listed among the inmate in online records this morning.
Paris man charged with assaulting pregnant woman
Paris police arrested Trevis Demond Barrett, 27, of Paris, in the 400 block of Bonham Street at 2:18 p.m. Friday after he was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with assault of a pregnant person.
The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred on Dec. 22. Barrett was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning with a $5,000 bond on the assault charge and no bond on a violation of parole charge, according to online records.
Assault, burglary complaints under investigation
Paris police met with a complainant of a felony assault in the emergency room at Paris Regional Medical Center at 4:38 p.m. Friday. It was reported that the 29-year-old female had been assaulted by her 28-year-old boyfriend.
The incident is under investigation.
Police were called to a home burglary in the 200 block of West Brame Street at 10:38 a.m. Friday, where it was reported that someone had kicked the front door open and had stolen a money order.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 263 calls for service and arrested 13 people during the weekend.
