Good morning, Red River Valley!
Will we or won't we see rain? That's the question. There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on this cloudy day. The high will get near 84 as winds come from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Rain chances fall to 20% for tonight, mainly before 10 p.m. The cloudy skies will gradually become partly cloudy and the low will fall to near 72. Gusty south winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday will carry the 20% chance of rain, with most activity expected before 1 p.m. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 88. Those blustery winds are expected to continue from the south southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low near 73.
Enjoy your Friday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.