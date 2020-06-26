Friday Weather.jpg
It will be hot and humid today with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms across Central and East Texas. The storms today will be capable of producing heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to localized flooding. Outside of precip, highs should be in the 90s with heat index values several degrees warmer than the air temperature.
Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Will we or won't we see rain? That's the question. There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on this cloudy day. The high will get near 84 as winds come from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Rain chances fall to 20% for tonight, mainly before 10 p.m. The cloudy skies will gradually become partly cloudy and the low will fall to near 72. Gusty south winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph. 

Saturday will carry the 20% chance of rain, with most activity expected before 1 p.m. The day will be partly sunny with a high near 88. Those blustery winds are expected to continue from the south southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low near 73.

The weekend will be warm, breezy and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly across East Texas. It will NOT be a washout if you have outdoor plans!

