Fire and Rescue

AUG. 2 to AUG. 5
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
9:59 to 10:11 a.m., 765 NE 17th St.
11:36 to 11:40 p.m., 320 SE 8th St.
11:56 p.m. to 12:10 a.m., 520 SE 8th St.
6:38 a.m. to 3:01 p.m., 402 SW 1st St.
3:44 to 3:55 p.m., 520 SE 8th St.
Grass/Brush Fire
2:21 to 2:27 p.m., 109 NW 19th St.
First Responder - Paris
6:37 to 7:16 a.m., 2220 Park St.
3:28 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., 650 E Price St.
4:04 to 4:32 p.m., 3755 NE Loop 286.
5:15 to 5:29 p.m., 150 SE 47th St.
8:34 to 8:48 p.m., 2625 Spur 139.
5:01 to 5:07 a.m., 520 SE 8th St.
5:47 to 6:08 a.m., 520 SE 8th St.
8:04 to 8:26 a.m., 2247 Clarksville St.
8:44 to 9:04 a.m., 3070 NE Loop 286.
1:16 to 1:23 p.m., 115 NE 27th St.
5:13 to 5:29 a.m., 755 NW 19th St.
7:55 to 7:56 a.m., 1016 SE 6th St.
10:01 to 10:09 a.m., 4055 SE Loop 286.
10:02 to 10:15 a.m., Clarksville Street.
4:23 to 4:28 p.m., 3305 Ridgeview Road.
9:58 to 10:18 p.m., 1722 Fitzhugh Ave.
12:03 to 12:!4 a.m., 3281 Allen St.
12:36 to 12:56 a.m., 544 NW 7th St.
1:55 to 2:03 a.m., 740 E Austin St.
1:34 to 2:57 p.m., 6244 CR 22900.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
12:19 to 12:40 p.m., 750 Bonham St.
1:26 to 1:45 p.m., 700 W Henderson St.
4:03 to 4:35 p.m., 2800 Lamar Ave.
12:49 to 1:02 p.m., 3000 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
2:19 to 2:39 p.m., 514 SW 1st St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.