Alvis “Butch” Dennis, 86, of Blossom, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Funeral services have been set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Benny Dollins and the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. A private family burial will follow at Knights of Honor Cemetery, in Blossom. No formal visitation has been set.
Butch was born on Dec. 17, 1932, in Slaton, Texas, to Lee and Alma Dennis.
He married Pat Dickerson on Dec. 8, 1950, in Lindale, Texas. Butch served in the United States Army. He attended the Blossom and Paris Church of God He was an avid RV’er and loved to travel all over the United States.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pat; children, Mark Dennis and wife, Chris and Kerry Dennis; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ed Dennis and Louis Dennis.
The family request memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dennis family at fry-gibbs.com.
