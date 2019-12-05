The Paris Police Department has announced the scheduling of its 11th Citizens Police Academy.
Class 2020-11 will begin on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. The classes take place every Tuesday for seven weeks at the police department in the Emergency Operations Center. Classes begin at 6 p.m. and are usually finished by 9. There is one Saturday class where students are taken to the firing range for demonstrations.
The program provides insight to the public on the operations of the department. The classes are taught by our officers who have duties in the various divisions or teams of the department. Classes include uniform patrol operations, criminal investigation, DWI enforcement, communications, crime prevention, SWAT, community policing and many other aspects of the department operations. Students are encouraged to take advantage of a ride-along with an officer on patrol but are not required to.
Police Chief Bob Hundley said that since the start of this program in 2009, more than 270 citizens have taken advantage of the class.
“The first year we did two academies and since then we have one a year,” he said. “This program fosters better relations with the citizens we serve and allows them to see what real police work is and what it isn’t.
“Upon graduation, students can join the CPA Alumni Association. This association has a division of ‘Citizens On Patrol’ who assist the department as volunteers for traffic control, attendance at special events and provides additional eyes only patrol activity. This association has provided support to the department since inception and we are very proud of our volunteers.”
A criminal history check will be conducted on all applicants, and those with recent criminal backgrounds may not be accepted into this program. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and class attire will be casual.
For information, call Officer Curtis Garrett at 903-737-4111 or the chief’s office at 903-737-4100. Applications are available at the Paris Police Department, 2910 Clarksville St., or on the city’s website at www.paristexas.gov. Click on the police department page and select the page on the Citizen’s Police Academy.
