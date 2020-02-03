Good morning, Red River Valley!
What goes up must come down, and in this case, it's the temperature. It'll be a fast drop too, once we get through today.
There's a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to pop up in the region between noon and 3 p.m. Otherwise, today will be cloudy with a high near 70. It'll be breezy today with winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
Rain chances increase to 40% tonight ahead of an arctic front, although any activity we see will likely be scattered. The low will fall only to about 59 degrees thanks to clouds locking in daytime heating and more southern winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
The temperature will continue falling Tuesday, however, as gusty winds shift to come from the north northwest. The daytime high will fall to about 51 degrees by 5 p.m., and the cloudy sky will offer a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as the cold front reaches our doorstep.
Stronger north winds with sustained speeds of 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph will help drop the mercury to around 34 degrees Tuesday night as rain chances fall to about 30%. And that will set the region up for some potentially winter-like weather, the National Weather Service warns.
"At this time, it's appearing increasingly likely that there will be accumulating snow and ice across parts of North Texas and the Big Country. Some travel disruptions are possible, especially west and north of the D/FW Metroplex," meteorologist Lamont Bain wrote in forecast discussion. "There remains a decent amount of uncertainty with the mid-week system, so be sure to check back for updates to the forecast. The one certainty is that it will turn sharply colder for all areas by Wednesday morning. With strong north winds of 15 to 25 mph (gusts to near 30 mph), it'll feel even colder Wednesday with apparent temperatures in the teens and 20s."
Models show the threat for a mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet primarily being greatest along a Paris to Dallas-Fort Worth to Goldthwaite line. Much of the winter-like precipitation will depend on the speed of north winds and the speed with which the cold front passes through the region, Bain suggested. If north winds blow fast enough and the cold front hangs around, "a substantial icing event would be a lot more probable" for some areas, the meteorologist wrote.
But until then, we've got another warm, albeit cloudy, day ahead of us. Enjoy your Monday!
