Duston Delarosa is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a dangerous drug, aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest after officers said he fled the scene of a disturbance.
Paris officers were flagged down in the 1200 block of 24th Street SE about a disturbance, and that’s when Delarosa fled, police said. After a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody. Officers said he displayed a handgun.
Delarosa was taken to the Lamar County Jail, which did not list him among the inmates in online records this morning.
Also on Thursday, while officers worked a disturbance report in the 100 block of East Booth Street, they saw a vehicle being driven recklessly, police said. The suspect, Billy Sims, fled the scene and attempted to elude officers in the vehicle, but after a short pursuit, he was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.
Online records this morning showed he remained in the county jail without a set bond.
Traffic, pedestrian stops lead to drug arrests
A traffic stop in the 300 block of East Provine Street resulted in the arrest of Aaron Ethridge of Paris for possession of a controlled substance when he was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics, police said. He was processed and transported to Lamar County Jail, where online records this morning showed he remained with bond set at $1,000.
Also on Thursday, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of the 2600 block of North Main Street after seeing suspected traffic violations. Upon investigation, it was found that the driver, Eric Garcia, and one of his passengers, Jimmy Jarimillo, were in possession of various suspected narcotics and illegal substances. Both were arrested on charges stemming from the possession and intent to distribute the narcotics.
Garcia, of Paris, remained in the county jail this morning without a set bond, according to online records. Online records for Jarimillo were not available.
And Larry Nowell of Paris remained in the county jail this morning without a set bond after Paris police charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Nowell was walking in the 100 block of Pine Bluff Street when police stopped him and found what they believed were narcotics on him.
Police serve child assault warrant, make arrest
Paris police officers served a warrant on 30th Street NW and arrested Ronald Glen Anderson for aggravated assault of a child. He was booked without incident and transferred to Lamar County Jail.
He remained in the jail this morning without a set bond on two of the same charges, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 142 calls for service and arrested eight people Thursday.
