More than 175 children and young adults attended the annual Elks Special Needs Christmas parties hosted Monday by Paris Elks Lodge 2433.
The children had a surprise visit from Santa on Monday morning, and enjoyed face painting, coloring, crafts and pizza before Santa made his appearance.
Monday night, after burgers with all the trimmings, adults took to the dance floor as local band Smokey Lonesome donated their time and talent to entertain these very special young people.
The Elks Lodge is privileged to be able to give back to the community by honoring these children and young adults.
“We give special thanks to Bill and Kathy Taylor for organizing the children’s party, to Smokey Lonesome for providing entertainment for the young adults, to the teachers and parents for allowing us to spend time with their children and to all of our volunteers who worked to make these events possible,” organizers said.
Those interested in giving back to local communities are invited to visit Paris Elks Lodge 2433.
