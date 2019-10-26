Coffee 1
Buy Now

Paris police officer Jeff Padier talks with a couple of customers at McDonald’s on Tuesday morning for Coffee with a Cop.

 By Lora Arnold lora.arnold@theparisnews.com

McDonald’s will offer free breakfast to all police, firefighters and EMS personnel Monday in honor of National First Responders’ Day.

The offer will run 5:30 to 10:30 a.m. for one free breakfast extra value meal. No purchase is necessary and a valid ID will be required. This offer is in-store only.

Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.