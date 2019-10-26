McDonald’s will offer free breakfast to all police, firefighters and EMS personnel Monday in honor of National First Responders’ Day.
The offer will run 5:30 to 10:30 a.m. for one free breakfast extra value meal. No purchase is necessary and a valid ID will be required. This offer is in-store only.
