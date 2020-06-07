Paris Economic Development Corp, directors are to meet in executive session Tuesday to continue discussions about the employment of an executive director, a position that has been vacant since January.
Directors will meet in Paris City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St. at 5:30 p.m., allow for citizens’ input and then go into the closed door meeting to discuss interviews last week with seven candidates for the top position.
The board will return to open session to take action, if any, on a new executive director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.