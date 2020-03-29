PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees are expected to establish guidelines to calculate senior class rank for the 2019-20 school year when the board meets in special session Monday.
Trustees also are expected to approve an amendment to an application from Samson Solar Energy I for a limited property tax agreement when the board meets at noon in the administration building, 466 FM 196 South.
In August 2019, the board approved an initial property value limitation agreement for the proposed $230 million farm to be located near Cunningham.
