Judith Denise “Judy” Mills Stephens, 59, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ollie Lee officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Judy, the daughter of Jimmie Don Mills and Billie Horton Duff Mills, was born on June 3, 1960, in Lamar County.
She graduated from Paris High School in 1978 and received her Associates Degree in computer data processing from Paris Junior College in 1980. She worked at McClanahan & Holmes for more than 12 years and then began a career in home health. Judy worked for various home health agencies with her last employment before her retirement being at Platinum Home Health.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers and nature. Most of all, Judy cared for her family and others.
Her mother, Billie Mills, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, David Stephens, whom she married in 2005; one son, Jordon Thielman, of Paris; her father, Jimmie Don Mills, of Paris; a sister, Jamie Wesson and husband, Hal, of Woodland; an aunt, Rita Salter and husband, Doug, of Colorado; three cousins, Daryl Salter and wife, Mary and their children, Alyssa and Emily, Kellie Salter and her son, Connor, and Blaine Faulkner; along with a plethora of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.