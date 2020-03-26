Malcom Ray Osborne, 67, of Pattonville, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
Due to the pandemic in our nation, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at First Baptist Church in Blossom. The date and time will be published. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Malcom, the son of Dewey Osborne and Louise Watkins Osborne, was born Sept. 5, 1952, in Paris.
He graduated from Paris High School, and at the age of 18 he began working at Campbell Soup Company. In 2000, he transferred to Silgan when Campbell Soup sold the can plant. He retired after a total of 45 years of service.
During the ’70s he was a member of the United States National Guard for five years.
Malcom was a member of First Baptist Church in Blossom. He was quite a talker and never met a stranger. An avid outdoorsman, he kept more than six acres mowed and enjoyed working in his shop.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dewey Osborne, and by an uncle, Sammy Watkins, whom he thought of as a father.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Beth Pickering Osborne; his mother, Louise Osborne of Paris; two sons, Shannon Osborne and wife, Amie, of Pleasanton, and Brad Osborne and wife, Heather, of Blossom; grandchildren, Drew, Collin, Trenton “Trent,” Christian, Trinity and Ava Osborne; one sister, Linda Whitney and husband, Marc; and two nieces, Amanda and Emily; along with a host of friends.
