Fire and Rescue

APRIL 9 to APRIL 14
First Responder Paris
April 9
2:40 to 3:38 p.m.: 4000 Highway 271 South.
April 10
12:32 to 12:37 p.m.: 575 25th St. NE.
12:56 to 1:02 p.m.: 240 29th St. NE.
April 11
12:07 to 12:21 a.m.: 345 6th St. SE.
4:02 to 4:06 a.m.: 2526 Lamar Ave.
12:32 to 12:57 p.m. 3345 W. Kaufman St.
4:21 to 4:41 p.m.: 1741 Belmont St.
8:54 to 9:03 p.m.: 1030 Meadowlark Drive
April 12
11:30 to 11:44 a.m.: 3291 Margaret St.
2:46 to 3 p.m.: 3930 Morningside Drive.
11:19 to 11:40 p.m.: 405 23rd St. NE.
April 13
4:49 to 4:58 a.m.: 29 4th St. NW.
April 14
6:54 to 7:05 p.m., 640 W. Front St., Blossom.
Structure Fire/Alarm
April 9
8:16 to 8:21 p.m.: 16606 Highway 82.
April 10
10:22 to midnight: 830 20th St. SE.
April 12
10:20 to 11:01 a.m.: 2100 Jackson St.
April 13
12:32 to 12:46 a.m.: 2910 Clarksville St.
April 14
10:48 to 11:11a.m., 645 Wilburn St.
11:15 to 11:30 a.m., 8500 Highway 271 N.
Trash Fire
April 11
12:50 to 1:05 p.m.: 3300 Bonham St.
April 12
10:41 to 10:52 a.m.: 1200 Cooper St.
11:21 to 11:31 a.m.: 1200 Cooper St.
Traffic Accident-Injury
April 9
3:59 to 4:42 p.m.: South Plaza and South Main Street.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
April 10
11:26 to 11:39 p.m.: 3700 Lake Crook Road.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
April 11
12:18 to 12:59 p.m. 1030 W. Cherry St.
Public Service
April 9
11:48 to 11:59 a.m.: 29 4th St. NW.
1:57 to 2:07 p.m..: 29 4th St. NW
6:46 to 6:54 p.m.: 2315 W. Kaufman St.
April 10
2:29 to 2:49 a.m.: 420 Hearon St.
7 to 7:11 a.m.: 2645 W. Houston St.
8:36 to 8:45 a.m.: 2645 W. Houston St.
4:39 to 5:01 p.m.: 1220 N. Collegiate Drive.
5:28 to 6:24 p.m.: 2860 Cypress Drive.
April 11
12:31 to 12:35 a.m. 3375 Lamar Ave.
1:58 to 2:09 p.m 835 19th St. NW.
April 14
7:09 to 7:24 p.m., 514 1st St. SW.
