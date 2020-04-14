Fire and Rescue

APRIL 9 to APRIL 14

First Responder Paris

April 9

2:40 to 3:38 p.m.: 4000 Highway 271 South.

April 10

12:32 to 12:37 p.m.: 575 25th St. NE.

12:56 to 1:02 p.m.: 240 29th St. NE.

April 11

12:07 to 12:21 a.m.: 345 6th St. SE.

4:02 to 4:06 a.m.: 2526 Lamar Ave.

12:32 to 12:57 p.m. 3345 W. Kaufman St.

4:21 to 4:41 p.m.: 1741 Belmont St.

8:54 to 9:03 p.m.: 1030 Meadowlark Drive

April 12

11:30 to 11:44 a.m.: 3291 Margaret St.

2:46 to 3 p.m.: 3930 Morningside Drive.

11:19 to 11:40 p.m.: 405 23rd St. NE.

April 13

4:49 to 4:58 a.m.: 29 4th St. NW.

April 14

6:54 to 7:05 p.m., 640 W. Front St., Blossom.

Structure Fire/Alarm

April 9

8:16 to 8:21 p.m.: 16606 Highway 82.

April 10

10:22 to midnight: 830 20th St. SE.

April 12

10:20 to 11:01 a.m.: 2100 Jackson St.

April 13

12:32 to 12:46 a.m.: 2910 Clarksville St.

April 14

10:48 to 11:11a.m., 645 Wilburn St.

11:15 to 11:30 a.m., 8500 Highway 271 N.

Trash Fire

April 11

12:50 to 1:05 p.m.: 3300 Bonham St.

April 12

10:41 to 10:52 a.m.: 1200 Cooper St.

11:21 to 11:31 a.m.: 1200 Cooper St.

Traffic Accident-Injury

April 9

3:59 to 4:42 p.m.: South Plaza and South Main Street.

Vehicle Crash w/ Injury

April 10

11:26 to 11:39 p.m.: 3700 Lake Crook Road.

Line Down/Transformer Fire

April 11

 12:18 to 12:59 p.m. 1030 W. Cherry St.

Public Service

April 9

11:48 to 11:59 a.m.: 29 4th St. NW.

1:57 to 2:07 p.m..: 29 4th St. NW

6:46 to 6:54 p.m.: 2315 W. Kaufman St.

April 10

2:29 to 2:49 a.m.: 420 Hearon St.

7 to 7:11 a.m.: 2645 W. Houston St.

8:36 to 8:45 a.m.: 2645 W. Houston St.

4:39 to 5:01 p.m.: 1220 N. Collegiate Drive.

5:28 to 6:24 p.m.: 2860 Cypress Drive.

April 11

12:31 to 12:35 a.m. 3375 Lamar Ave.

1:58 to 2:09 p.m 835 19th St. NW.

April 14

7:09 to 7:24 p.m., 514 1st St. SW.

