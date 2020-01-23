The Salvation Army of Paris is about $50,000 short of having funds needed to install a $100,000 sprinkler system and open an emergency homeless shelter — something Paris needs to help meet the needs of its homeless population.
First thought to be in operation by the end of summer 2019, the shelter hit a snag when The Salvation Army leaders learned a sprinkler system would be needed before the organization can re-open the shelter.
“Whoever knew it would be so expensive?” Capt. Martha Higdon said from The Salvation Army headquarters at 350 W. Kaufman St. “It’s going to cost between $60,000 and $80,000 to sprinkle the building and another $20,000 for the outside pipe, pump and risers to service the sprinklers.”
In addition to $25,000 in grant money, the organization has about $15,000 set aside in a property fund but needs community support to come up with another $50,000, Higdon said.
“We certainly want to protect the residents and follow the city fire code, but it’s a double-edge sword,” Higdon said. “We can’t take money from the funds we have to operate on.”
This past summer, the organization spent roughly $145,000 in renovations, including a new roof for the building constructed in 1992. The remodel included a shelter facility closed in 2017 when funds for its operation ran short.
The renovated shelter will house up to 30 residents in three rooms, one for men, one for women and another for families. It will provide immediate shelter to those who find themselves without a home. While other organizations currently offer shelter programs, there is no immediate need, emergency facility.
“With the three different rooms with bunk beds, we will have the ability to shift things around according to need,” Higdon said. “If we have more men, then we can use two of the rooms for men and still have space for women and children.”
Donations may be made to The Salvation Army by delivering or mailing a check to The Salvation Army’s office. Donations also are accepted online at salvationarmytexas.org/paris.
