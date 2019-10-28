This combination of undated photos provided by the family in October 2019 shows Faith Newsome before and after gastric bypass surgery. At 5 feet, 8 inches and 273 pounds, her BMI was almost 42 and she had high blood pressure and prediabetes when she had the procedure at age 16. After about a year, she’d shed 100 pounds and those health problems disappeared. She slimmed down enough to become active in sports, shop for prom dresses and gain a better self-image. But to avoid malnutrition she takes vitamins, must eat small meals and gets sick if she eats foods high in fat or sugar. (Family photos via AP)