Someone offering essential employee letters for sale? The IRS calling you about your stimulus check? Is the National Guard coming to enforce a nationwide quarantine?
They're jokes. Or worse, scams.
Without a doubt, these are unprecedented times for Americans, and although technology has made it easier for people to self-quarantine, it’s also a means for scam artists to pull the wool over unsuspecting eyes.
On Tuesday, several residents and The Paris News reported to the Paris Police Department a Facebook post on the Lamar County Texas Swap Shop page that offered “essential employee letters” for $25.
“I’ll write your name down and pre registered alibi. Just let me know the direction you plan on traveling and we’ll come up with a ‘job’ that direction,” the post stated.
On Thursday, Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley reported police had contacted the man behind the post and the post was removed.
“He stated he was trying to be funny,” the chief said.
Essential business employees likely have received or will receive letters from their employer to verify their work status to help those traveling from counties where local officials have issued “shelter in place” orders. While they are going to be part of the “whole essential services component,” what the post offered could be considered a fraud, Hundley said.
“I think everyone has to have their guard up more so during a disaster,” he said. “There are crooks who will take advantage of misinformation and or conflicting information. At this point, there are no travel restrictions for our city.”
And no, the National Guard is not coming to enforce a quarantine, local officials said. That is information being circulated in a fake letter, and no nationwide quarantine has been issued. The letter issued by the Lamar County Office of Emergency Management, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments in Reno and Paris points to the Lamar County Covid-19 Joint Information Center, “a page you can trust as this pandemic continues.”
U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown and IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu also warn Texans that criminals are aware the U.S. government will soon send stimulus payments, and they will attempt to steal the funds through unsolicited phone calls, emails, text messages and means of communication, likely pretending to be the IRS.
“We want the public to be very careful as these checks and payments go out,” Brown said. “We want these funds to be used for the right purposes. People need to use healthy skepticism about any contact they receive that deals with the payments they will soon be receiving.”
Most payments will be provided through direct deposit, he said, but for those who do not have a bank account, checks will be mailed. Checks that look official but are for an amount different than what the government is providing — for instance, if it includes cents — it’s likely a scam, Cantu warns.
Some things to keep in mind:
- The IRS will not call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do not give your bank account, debit account, or PayPal account information to anyone — even if someone claims it's necessary to get your check. It's a scam.
- If you receive a call, do not engage with scammers, even if you want to tell them that you know it's a scam. Just hang up.
- If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money faster by sending personal identifying information or clicking on links, delete these texts and emails. Do NOT click on any links in those texts or emails.
- If you receive a “check” that requires you to verify the check online or by calling a number, it’s a scam.
- Remember, scammers change tactics. Callers can be aggressive and threatening. Do not be bullied into disclosing information or in making any payment.
- The most up-to-date information is available directly from the IRS at irs.gov/coronavirus.
Residents of Eastern Texas can contact the local IRS-CI field office with violations and suspected fraud at DallasFieldOffice@ci.irs.gov.
