Acclaimed musician and Paris native Cas Haley is one of only four finalists in the annual Lincoln Chart Your Course competition.
Voting begins on Jan. 6, and people will be able to cast ballots for their favorite at www.chartyourcourse.com.
Haley and the other finalists will attend music’s “premiere” Jan. 26 and receive national exposure during the broadcast. The winner will then enjoy a month-long musical experience, working closely with top industry professionals and other musicians before recording at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles.
The winner will also be the recipient of a new 2020 Lincoln Corsair.
Of the more than 1,600 musicians who entered the competition, the four finalists are Haley, Gavin M., Anna Field and Edem Garro.
Haley also gave his annual Christmas performance at the Paris Community Theatre on Saturday night with his wife, Cassy. This is the couple’s eighth year performing the show, but their first time at the theater.
Cas said he had wanted to play at the “beautiful” venue for a long time, and was pleased to finally have the opportunity.
“We’re so thankful to be playing here tonight,” Cas told the crowd.
The program featured hymns, classic Christmas songs and Cas’s original song, “Gifts to Give.”
The couple previously played their show at That Guy’s Coffee, but were excited to be in a new venue this year, Cassy said.
“It’s so exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time,” she said. “It’s just joyful and I love it. Trying to bring the community together with the message of good vibes and Christmas spirit.”
The Haley’s children were also performing that night, as well as friends, other local artists and several groups of kids, Cassy said.
“It’s kind of like a Christmas variety show,” Cassy said.
“Just hope everyone can leave with a warm Christmas spirit.”
