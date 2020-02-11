The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce will introduce a business/school campus connection program to help the homeless at a luncheon Wednesday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate.
“The purpose of the program is to build a positive community relationship with all county campuses and businesses to help address poverty and homelessness in Lamar County,” Chamber President Paul Allen said.
Participating businesses are to connect with an individual campus to lend support when there is a need, Allen said.
Earlier this month, the Chamber sent out information to its members to encourage businesses to participate in the program. Details about the program will be shared at the luncheon.
Those planning to attend should contact the Chamber at 903-784-2501.
