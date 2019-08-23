Bernice Grace Voyles Montgomery, 87, of Odessa, formerly of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Southside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Montgomery, the daughter of Roy Curtis and Grace Trula McBrayer Voyles, was born on Oct. 3, 1931, in Haworth, Oklahoma.
She was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church.
On April 17, 1954, she married Billy Ray Montgomery in Haworth, Oklahoma, building 65 years of family and memories.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Ray Montgomery; a daughter, Angela Montgomery Orr and husband, Darrell, of Midland; granddaughters, Heather Marie Kincaid and husband, Marshall, of Midland, Amy Elizabeth Orr, of Midland and Melissa Kaye Orr, of College Station; two great-grandsons, Lincoln Montgomery Orr and Henry Douglas Kincaid; a sister, Norma Wall and husband, Dave, of Mt. Pleasant; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Edward Cecil Voyles, Charles Norman Voyles, Roy Curtis Voyles Jr. and Glenda Voyles Williams.
Casket bearers will be, Gary Cope, Don Draper, Trent Voyles, Robert Voyles, Greg Barr, Bo Rester and Kenneth Rowland. Honorary bearers will be, Robert Skidmore and Denton Evans.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.