Jacob Ross Hunter, 31, of Paris, was arrested in the 300 block of 1st Street SW at 3:40 p.m. Monday on a felony possession of a controlled substance warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Paris police said.
Hunter was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning, online records show.
Paris police also arrested 39-year-old Tiffany Deann Sasser in the 600 block of Sycamore Street at 3:11 p.m. Monday. Sasser was found to have an outstanding Dallas County warrant charging her with felony criminal non-support.
Sasser was placed in the Lamar County Jail. She was not listed among the inmates this morning in online records.
Police investigating fake prescription
Paris police responded to a fraud call at 5:57 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue, where it was reported that an unknown man had entered the pharmacy and gave the pharmacist a fraudulent prescription to be filled.
The prescription was for a woman, and the suspect provided a fake or false identification, police said. The pharmacist did not fill the prescription and the suspect left.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested four people Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.