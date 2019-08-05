Lovely morning, Red River Valley!
The front that sparked some scattered showers stubbornly hung around, but it's sagging south and will move on today. As a result, there's a small chance, about 20%, for some isolated showers today between 1 and 8 p.m. In it's place will be a high pressure system that will set us up for "miserably hot weather heading into Tuesday," National Weather Service meteorologists said.
Look for today's high to be around 91, although humid conditions will push the heat index value to 99. Tonight's low will be in the neighborhood of 74 degrees, which will lead us into a 93-degree Tuesday with a heat index value of 101.
The name of the game today will be stay cool. Have a great Monday!
